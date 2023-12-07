Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya attacks Abhishek Kumar during ugly verbal spat; Samarth Jurel intervenes

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence and abuse.

Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar share a quirky bond inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. While Isha’s equation with Abhishek keeps dwindling, the two often mend things up. However, the new promo has them acting furious as they lose their cool with each other. Their fight turns intense after Isha turns violent and attacks him.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar turn aggressive, formers says ‘Badtameezi mat kar’

As per the new promo for Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Abhishek’s equation will take a drastic turn. The short clip shows the two arguing and eventually turning extremely furious. As the ugly spat between them continues, Abhishek says, “Ab toh sab pata chal gaya na tumhare baare mei..Ab thodi bolegi tu (Now, everything is known about you. Now, you won't say anything).”

Gradually, their verbal fight becomes more aggressive after Isha warns him with her words, “Badtameezi mat kar (Don't misbehave).” The next moment, when Abhishek Kumar confronts her angrily, the Udaariyaan actress pushes him away with force. Replying to this, Abhishek asks her, “Dhakka kyu maar rahi hai (why are you pushing me?).”

To this end, Isha turns more physically violent and tries to push him harder. Meanwhile, when Abhishek says that she is rude and rushes towards her, Khanzaadi tries to stop Isha Malviya. Also, Samarth Jurel jumps in and tries to prevent Abhishek Kumar from talking in an angry mood, shouting at him.

The caption of the promo reads, “From friends to frenemies, kya hua aisa jo badal gaya Isha, Chintu aur Abhishek ka equation? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @JioCinema par.

Watch the promo here:

Further, the promo also gives a glimpse of how Samarth Jurel pushes Abhishek Kumar amidst the argument as he intervenes. So, it seems like their friendship inside the controversial house might face another reality check. Also, it will be interesting to see whether Bigg Boss will take any strict action against them.

Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel's Love Angle in Bigg Boss 17

Isha and Abhishek participated in Bigg Boss 17 as an ex-couple, where the former announced that she had broken up with him due to his possessive and aggressive behavior. Meanwhile, as the two started to reconnect, Samarth Jurel entered the house as the actress' boyfriend.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

