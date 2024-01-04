Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Isha Malviya blames Samarth Jurel for Abhishek Kumar's blaze; calls him 'King of poking'

Bigg Boss 17 has been the hot topic in town these days. The latest buzz includes Ankita Lokhande taking charge as the new captain and the intense clash between Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.

This controversial reality show is making waves with its recent episodes. Isha and Samarth deliberately provoked Abhishek, who even brought up the sensitive topic of his mental health. Abhishek then warned the house leader that their instigating behavior might push him to lose his temper.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel disagree with each other

A few hours ago, Colors TV released a new promo of Bigg Boss 17, wherein Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel seem to be walking on different paths. The promo clip opens up with the two arguing with each other. While talking to Samarth, the Udaariyaan actress says, "Tere se jyada koi poke karta nahi hai. Aaj uski haalat jo kar di na tune poke kar karke (No one pokes more than you. You really messed up his situation today by poking him repeatedly)"

Further, Isha comments, "Mera munh mat khulwa jabardasti (Don't force me to open my mouth)." To this, Samarth Jurel replies, "Daya aa rahi hai toh jaa uske paas (If you feel pity, go to him)." Taking a stand for Abhishek Kumar, the actress adds, "Jo rulaya hai aapne usko poking kar karke, maine bhi dus hazaar baar mana kiya ki mat karo mat karo (You have made him cry so much because of your poking. I have said multiple times that don't do it)."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Isha ne kiya Chintu ke saath Abhishek ke liye jhagda. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Further, Isha Malviya refers to Samarth Jurel as the 'King of poking.' The actor is quick to reply and says, "Aapka pyaar dikh gaya. Meri girlfriend hoke mere hi saath nahi hai. Tu kisi ki nahi (Your love is now visible. You are not with me even after being my girlfriend. You are not of anyone)."

