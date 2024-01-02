Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Isha Malviya starts fight with Abhishek Kumar; latter breaks down in front of Vicky Jain

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s love-hate relationship inside the Bigg Boss 17 house is one of the highlights of this season. Since the very first day when the two entered the house, the two have brought up allegations against each other, revealed secrets, and had some ugly fights in-between moments of cordiality. Now, the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 hints at another fight between the two that will take place in tonight’s episode.

Fight between Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya

Just a few hours back, a Bigg Boss 17 promo was uploaded on the official handle of Colors TV. The clip begins with Abhishek Kumar telling Isha Malviya, “Aaj pehli tarikh hain 2024 ki, mereko nahi ladhna hain. (Today is the first day of 2024 and I don’t want to fight with you).” Next Isha Malviya tells Abhishek, “Tera ye drama mein ek saal se sun rahi hu. (I have been listening to your drama for one year)”

As Isha and Abhishek’s fight continues, Samarth Juel aka Chintu is seen pretending to record them. Abhishek also tells him, “Iske chakkar mein apne aap ko barbad maat kar. (Don’t ruin yourself because of her).” Samarth and Isha continue mocking Abhishek.

Later, Abhishek is seen tearing up in front of contestant Vicky Jain and telling him, “Wo jo cheez bol rahi hain, mein usise nikal ke aaya hu Vicky bhai. (I have come out of what she is talking about).”

Reaction of netizens

Netizens took to the comment section to show their support for Abhishek Kumar. They wrote that Isha continues to poke and instigate Abhishek, but everyone blames the latter when he reacts.

A few users commented, “Stay strong Abhishek bhai.” Others wrote, “This is your game Isha and Samarth…. U get the limelight only because of Abhishek.”