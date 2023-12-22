Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya's captaincy hindered because of Samarth Jurel; couple ends up fighting

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The previous episode was quite entertaining, with the contestants locking horns for the captaincy task. Team B, consisting of Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Aoora, won the task and one of them was to be chosen as a captain.

After a long discussion, Isha Malviya was declared the captain of the house. However, her captaincy will face roadblocks because of her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel.

New Captain Isha Malviya suffers because of Samarth Jurel

As per the new promo for the show, Isha Malviya's journey as the new captain begins with a roadblock because of her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel. The moment Isha gets announced as the new captain, she happily goes near the kitchen and the blinds to other rooms also open. Samarth sneaks into the Dimaag Room and steals a pack of cold drinks.

Irritated by this behavior, Bigg Boss punishes the housemates by shutting down the kitchen. The contestants get angry at Samarth for stealing food when it is prohibited. As a captain, Isha also feels pressure, as contestants would point out her bias if she didn't punish Samarth for his acts.

Advertisement

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya confronts Samarth Jurel

Isha Malviya further gets into a conversation with Samarth Jurel and tells him that he shouldn't take her for granted and thinks that she wouldn't go against him because of their relationship. Samarth mentions that he did what he felt like doing. Isha feels disappointed by her captaincy, which starts with a negative tone.

It will be interesting to see if Samarth will be punished for his actions.

Captaincy task of the week

The captaincy of the week was decided through a task. Wherein former captain Munawar Faruqui was the sanchalak (supervisor) of the task. The task had two teams going against each other.

Team A had Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey, and Team B had contestants like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Aoora.

The task had teams making boxes of apples while one quality check inspector would approve or reject the boxes of apples. Ankita was the quality inspector from Team B, while Aishwarya had the same position from Team A.

After the task, Munawar Faruqui announced Team B as the winner of the task, disappointing Team A.

The decision to choose the captain

Team B sat separately to discuss the captain amongst them. The three names that popped up were Mannara, Ankita, and Isha. Later, as the team didn't have much time to decide, Mannara and Ankita took a step back and agreed on Isha's name and that's how the Udaariyaan actress became the new captain of the house.

Advertisement

Aftermath of the Captain's announcement

As soon as Isha was announced as the captain of the house, Anurag Dobhal asked Mannara why she had not taken a stand for herself and stood firm on the same. Chopra tried to explain to him that she changed her stance because the task would've been dismissed if she didn't do the same and their achievement of winning the task would go in vain.

Anurag further explained to her that it was the same position that he was in when he chose to name Vicky Jain.