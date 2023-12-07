Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: K-pop sensation to make smashing entry as wild card; Watch

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to turn more intriguing. As the house is already witnessing numerous clashes, fights, and a roller coaster ride of emotions, the controversial reality show has its another wild card entry. The new promo released by Colors TV has revealed that one of the biggest K-pop sensations will be entering the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Bigg Boss 17 introduces its third wild card entry

Hold your excitement! We are saying so as, following its set pattern, Bigg Boss 17 has introduced another wild card entry. As per the new promo released on the official social media handle of Colors TV, a Korean celeb will enter the controversial house. The promo shows him singing the Woh Kisna Hai song from the Vivek Oberoi starrer Kisna: The Warrior Poet.

We also hear the promo announcing, “Please welcome the biggest K-pop sensation.” Further, the short clip has the wild card contestant saying, “Kya naam se, Videshi par dil se ekdum deshi (What’s the name, Foreigner but native by heart).”

Well, the latest promo is posted with the caption, “Jab hogi wild card entry of the biggest K-Pop sensation, tab badal jaayegi ghar ke andar ki situation.Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Watch the new promo here:

Other wild card contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Besides the Korean singer, Bigg Boss 17 has already witnessed the participation of other wild card entries. Manasvi Mamgai was the first wild card entrant, followed by television actor Samarth Jurel. The former is a model who won the title of Femina Miss India World 2010. She also represented India at Miss World 2010.

Coming to Samarth Jurel, the young actor is known for essaying Nikhil Kapoor in Udaariyaan. He also played Harsh Tiwari in the show named Maitree. Furthermore, Samarth also participated in MTV Splitsvilla 14.

For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 17 started in October 2023. Captivating its audience with the concept of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum Makaan, the show is hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

