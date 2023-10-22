Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Kangana Ranaut asks Salman Khan to flaunt his flirting skills; Watch cute banter

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, and viewers witnessed a lot of drama in less than a week of the show's premiere. On October 21, the first weekend ka vaar episode was held, where superstar host Salman Khan expressed his disappointment over a few contestants' behavior. Also, actors Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff graced the show to promote their film Ganpath. Now, in today's weekend ka vaar episode, actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen making a special appearance on Bigg Boss 17.

Kangana Ranaut and Salman Khan's fun banter:

A few minutes ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss Season 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, Kangana Ranaut is seen making an appearance on the stage of the show and introducing her as Salman Khan. Salman then arrives on the stage and the two meet each other. Salman then talks about Kangana about her upcoming film Tejas and asks her about the film's slogan. She then says her slogan is, "Chedoge toh chodenge nahi (if you mess with us, we won't spare you)."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Salman Khan asks Kangana, "If a co-star flirts with you then what will you do." She replies, "If someone who is equally handsome to you flirts with me then I will use my heart to respond. The actress then asks Salman to flaunt his flirting skills. He shows her his flirting skills by appreciating her beauty and then asks her, “Agle 10 saal ke baad kya kar rahi ho (what are you doing after 10 years)?" Both then burst out laughing and even do Garba on the show's stage

The caption of this promo read, "#WeekendKaVaar mein entertainment hoga at its peak jab aayegi manch par entertainment queen. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

What happened in the latest weekend ka vaar episode?

Salman Khan lashed out at Isha Malviya for using Abhishek Kumar at her convenience. He slammed her for making serious allegations of physical abuse on Abhishek on the show's grand premiere episode and then said she said she has no qualms against Abhishek after entering the Bigg Boss house. It all started when the house called Khanzaadi fake and then Salman decided to reveal the real fake person of the house. Towards the end, Salman tells Isha that she must take a decision regarding her relationship with Abhishek.

