Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Karan Johar blasts Isha Malviya for her 'use and throw' comment on Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting as the house welcomes family members of its contestants. However, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s feud has been a never-ending topic of discussion both inside and outside of the controversial house. Another major highlight is the rough patch of Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui. Well, the latest promo reveals host Karan Johar bashing Isha Malviya in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Karan Johar slams Isha Malviya

A few hours ago, Colors TV released a promo video giving a sneak peek into the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Karan Johar replaces Salman Khan as the host for this week. The short promo clip opens up with the renowned Bollywood director blasting Isha Malviya for her words about Munawar Faruqui.

Addressing her, Karan Johar says, “Isha aapne Munawar ke baare mein yeh kaha hai ki usne kayi logon ko use and throw kiya hai. I truly want to know ki kya aap apna itihaas bhul gayi (Isha, you said about Munawar that he has used and thrown many people. I truly want to know, have you forgotten your history?).” The Udaariyaan actress firmly denies it and says, “Maine kuch bhi aise intention se nahi bola tha (I did not say anything with this intention).”

The promo is uploaded on the official social media handle of Colors TV with the caption, “Isha ki li Karan ne class, kya hoga ab #WeekendKaVaar ka mahaul? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Karan Johar alleges Isha Malviya acts innocent

Besides slamming Isha Malviya for her absurd comment on Munawar Faruqui, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director bashes her over acting innocent in the house before other inmates.

Exposing her game in front of her fellow contestants, Karan Johar says, “Isha, mai innocence ki acting samajhta hun or actual innocence ko bhi samajhta hun (Isha, I am well aware of actual innocence and acting of innocence).” Divulging further, he adds, “Isn’t this double standard Isha? It’s bloody hell double standard).”

