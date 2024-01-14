Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Karan Johar takes Isha Malviya's class; asks her if she has forgotten her history

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale. Two weeks from now, the show will have a winner! Viewers and fans have aligned their loyalties and are rooting for their favorite contestants to win the show. Weekend Ka Vaar is one of the most anticipated sessions of the show as the host Salman Khan reprimands the wrongdoers and lauds the contestants who are doing well in the show.

This week, Karan Johar took over the Weekend Ka Vaar in Salman Khan's absence. Johar will be seen reprimanding Isha Malviya for taking an interest in Munawar Faruqui's personal life and passing judgment on him.

Karan Johar questions Isha Malviya's acts

As per the promos, Bigg Boss 17 will have host Karan Johar reprimanding Isha Malviya for her deep-rooted interest in Munawar Faruqui's personal life. He said, "Jis tarah ka interest aapne dikhaya hai na, Munawar ki personal life ka har detail jaanne ka, aapne sach mey Bharat ki janta ka dil jeet liya. Jis excitement se aap aayi thi, aapne puri baat aise boli jaise Ayesha free mey chocolate baath rahi hai. Itna interest aapko kyu tha. Na Ayesha aapki best friend hai or na Munawar, toh aapko kya lena dena tha."

(You really won the hearts of the Indian audience by showing extreme interest in MUnawar's personal life details. The excitement that you showed while you informed others about it, it seem like Ayesha was giving chocolates to everyone. Why were you so interested when you don't have a personal bond with Munawar Faruqui or Ayesha Khan).

Advertisement

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

He added, "Humne dekha aap taaliya baja baja kar sun rahi thi. Bahot mazze le rahi thi. Bahot obvious tha ke aap topic uchaal rahi thi. I truly want to know thi kya aap apna itehas bhul gayi thi. Isn't this double standards?"

(We saw you were very excited when Munawar was being exposed. It was very obvious that you were trying to escalate the topic. I truly want to know that did you forget your history?).

Karan Johar stood by Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui

Karan Johar informed everyone that Isha Malviya gave two hashtags to two different people in the show. The tags are #ConvienceKi Dosti and #UseAndThrow. Karan made Isha recall the incident when she called out Samarth Jurel for poking Abhishek Kumar and stated that at that moment Mannara did not call her out and even when she denied her relationship with Samarth in the initial days, no one questioned her.

He stated that when she had a weird relationship with Abhishek Kumar in the initial days, even then, nobody gave that relationship a name, so why is she trying to portray Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's friendship in the wrong light?

The highlights of this week's Bigg Boss 17

This week's Bigg Boss 17 was filled with many controversies, fights, arguments, and emotions as family members of the contestants entered the show and motivated them. The week started with a series of revelations made by Ayesha Khan on national television about Munawar Faruqui. The rapper-comedian was seen being deeply affected by his personal life being discussed on a public forum.

Family members entered the show to motivate contestants. Vicky Jain's mother called out Ankita Lokhande for her behavior on the show and requested her to be loving towards her son.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Vicky Jain slams Ankita Lokhande after Karan Johar schools him for not taking stand for her