Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Krushna Abhishek adds some humorous spice into Weekend Ka Vaar-Watch

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, grabbed viewers' attention in the first week. Several prominent personalities from different entertainment genres are a part of this controversial reality show. The nominations have already been announced, and this week, one person will go home. Since a lot happened in these two weeks, this Weekend ka Vaar, a special guest is about to come on the show.

Comic and actor Krushna Abhishek will be seen this Weekend in Ka Vaar as Khabri Dadi and introduce his show, which will involve the evicted contestants having a chit-chat with her.

Khabri Dadi is ready to pick her first Bigg Boss 17 guest

This weekend, Khabri Dadi introduced herself to the contestants. She tells them that since the previous season, whoever is evicted from the show will be seen on her show. She asks them some spicy questions, and they have to answer them. "Who wants to go to Khabri Dadi's house?" Krushna asks, and everyone says a big NO.

She takes a dig at Ankita about her show and then picks up to Neil, who keeps calling Aishwarya baccha, and Aishwarya says that it's only for her. Krushna intends that they are still in their honeymoon zone. Later, Krushna asks Munawar Faruqui about his week in the Bigg Boss house and presents two lines on his experiences.

Here take a look

In today's episode, Bigg Boss surprises inmates with an early wild card. This wild card person is Samarth Jurel. As he enters the house, Isha is in shock while Abhishek Kumar places his hand on his forehead and looks down. Later, Isha is seen confronting Samarth and asking him, "Tu ye bol kar kyun aaya Samarth?"

He replies, "Main kya lagta hu tera?" When Isha tells him he is her boyfriend, Samarth claps his hands and says, "Bohot badhiya." Abhishek also breaks down and cries uncontrollably. All the participants gathered around him. Then Samarth says, “There is a girl among you who wants to tell more about her identity, so I am telling her her real identity.”

The participants rush to prevent them from fighting. Vicky Jain holds Abhishek while Munawar stops Samarth. Later, Samarth says that he is talking from the side of a girl who is not ready to accept that he is her boyfriend. A lot is going to happen in today's episode, so don't miss the episode tonight.

ALSO READ: 'Stop stringing 2 boys along, Abhishek is broken': Rajiv Adatia calls Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya 'liar'