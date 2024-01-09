Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Major fight between Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain as he nominates her

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for the finale. The show is just a few weeks away from the grand finale and the contestants have pulled up their socks and upped their game in the show.

In the upcoming episodes, Vicky Jain will be seen betraying his close friend Mannara Chopra resulting in a major fight between them.

Why did Vicky Jain nominate Mannara Chopra?

In Bigg Boss 17, For two weeks, Mannara grew extremely close to Vicky Jain. So much, so that Ankita Lokhande had a problem with their friendship. However, Vicky maintained to Ankita that he would remain friends with Mannara. Things took a drastic change in the nomination task when Vicky went ahead to nominate Mannara.

Mannara had always been nominated by her close friends and when Vicky did the same, she lost her cool and indulged in a fight with him. Vicky told Mannara that she became his friend only when she wasn't left with anybody else to talk. He stated that she became his friend at her convenience.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Mannara got irked by Vicky Jain's allegations and told her that it was his and his wife Ankita who made friends as per convenience.

What is the upcoming nomination task for Bigg Boss 17?

In the upcoming nomination task, the contestants are made to stand with a buzzer. The name of the contestant will be announced and whoever wishes to nominate him/her will have to press the buzzer. Every contestant with three or more buzzers will be nominated for eviction.

Emotional roller-coaster with family week ahead

In the upcoming episodes of the show, the contestants will finally meet their loved ones after months. As per the previous promos, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar's mothers will be seen on the show. Arun Mashettey's wife, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui's sister, and Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's fathers will enter the show.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is slated for 28th January 2024.

