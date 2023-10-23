Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Mannara Chopra flaunts rapping skills; Munawar Faruqui gives her some tips; Watch

Bigg Boss 17 started with a loud bang on television. From popular TV couples to many influencers including a criminal lawyer and a crime journalist, everyone is currently locked up in the house of the controversial show. It's been a week and they're still trying to understand the game and make the connection before things get serious. In a new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra try out their rapping skills and bond a little after having a rough start.

Mannara Chopra asks Munawar Faruqui to polish her rapping skills

In the Bigg Boss 17 promo, we see Munawar Faruqui helping Mannara Chopra groom her rapping skills. The video shows how everyone is having lunch. Mannara then comes to Munawar asking him to help her. She tells him she wrote a rap and wants him to help her with the beats. Mannara then starts adding words and Munawar helps her with the rhythm and beat. They finally complete the song. Mannara is seen very impressed by Munawar's rapping skills as he immediately completes the hook of the rap. The makers shared the promo video on Instagram and captioned it, "Munawar aur Mannara kar rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein vibe set! ( Munawar and Mannara are setting the vibe in the Bigg Boss house! )"

Here take a look-

In the previous week, we saw that Munawar and Mannara were not on good terms. On the premiere day, no one including Munawar trusted Mannara when she said that they could choose their rooms. Later, Bigg Boss called both of them in the confession room and they sorted their differences.

After this, both started to bond and talk to each other. Munawar also advised Mannara to not listen to those who target her but to speak up so that they know she is not submissive. During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Mannara told Salman that she has been an easy target of people, and Isha Malviya called her obsessed with herself.

Apart from this, in another promo, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had an argument where Ankita tells him that she wants him to be around whereas Vicky wants to make connections and play the game.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui misses being around his son: 'Got so much connected to him...'