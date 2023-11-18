Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: MC Stan-Munawar Faruqui's hilarious banter; Anurag Dobhal gets advice

Bigg Boss 17, Weekend Ka Vaar is back with yet another fiery and entertaining episode. The upcoming episode of the show will have cast of Farrey joining the megastar Salman Khan on the stage of the show. Along with the cast, MC Stan who has sung a banger song for the project will also appear on the show.

MC Stan is the winner of the previous season of Bigg Boss and will be seen having a fun time on the stage of the show. In the new promo released by the channel. Stan is seen interacting with the contestants of this season.

MC Stan's fun conversation with friend Munawar Faruqui

MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui are friends from outside and their camaraderie is to watch out for. The duo shared a hilarious conversation as they used Mumbai slang to interact. Munawar told Stan that it was just a while ago that he remembered him (but didn't mention his name) and told his co-contestants that one of his friends calls him 'Munwar'.

Stan further advised him that he should start playing smart. Munawar took the advice and said he would up his game.

Here's the promo of Bigg Boss 17-

MC Stan's advice for Anurag Dobhal

MC Stan asked about the contestant who wants to leave the show. He told him to not think that way. Anurag also had an issue with Salman Khan talking about his Brosena and reviews from outside world. Stan told him that Salman Khan's advises and information about feedback from the outside world have always been helpful and he should also take it positively.

Stan ended his conversation with Anurag by giving a one line. "Baaki aapki Marzi, aap apno kapdo ke darzi", leaving everyone in splits.

MC Stan and Munawar Faruqui's connection from Bigg Boss 16

Munawar Faruqui revealed on the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17 that he was offered the previous season, however, he was replaced by another rapper MC Stan. Munawar had also extended his support for Stan during Bigg Boss 16.

