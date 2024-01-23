Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Mid-week eviction twist shocks contestants; who will be eliminated?

Bigg Boss 17 is gearing up for the finale. The show is currently in the last leg and this weekend, the viewers will have the winner of the show!

The previous Weekend Ka Vaar had a shocking elimination as Isha Malviya stepped out of the house a week before the finale and now, yet another contestant will be seen getting eliminated with a mid-week eviction twist.

Mid-week eviction twist shocks the contestants

The contestants are called to the activity area which is turned into a forest. Bigg Boss announced that until now, he had people in the show who were beneficial to the show and now, this will be his last move in eliminating one of the six contestants. The contestants get shocked and pray for themselves to stay.

Bigg Boss announces that a box of each contestant with their name written on it has been kept on a tree and inside the same, lies their fate of being in the show.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 here-

One by one contestants take the message from the box. While everyone anticipates themselves to stay back in the game, Arun Mashettey opens the message and expresses disbelief. It will be interesting to see if it is Arun who is getting eliminated in the mid-week, or is it someone else.

Advertisement

Voting process for the mid-week evictions

During the Sunday telecast of Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced that the voting lines for the existing contestants will be open until the next day (22nd January 2024, Monday until 6 pm). Although the viewers were not informed about a mid-week eviction, it seemed like an obvious hint. As a result, the fans began voting diligently to ensure their favorites stay in the competition and have a chance to win the show.

With the mid-week eviction twist, we will finally get the TOP 5 contestants of Bigg Boss 17.

Contestants to see their journey videos soon

Bigg Boss typically has a tradition of showcasing journey videos to the contestants. It's often considered the most exciting moment of a contestant's journey on the show. In past seasons, fans were invited to cheer for the TOP 5 contestants as their journey videos played. We can expect the same excitement this year as well.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya REACTS on Abhishek Kumar stealing her hair band