Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan showcase chemistry; co-contestants tag former as FAKE

Bigg Boss 17 took an interesting turn by unveiling an important factor from contestant Munawar Faruqui's life. The rapper-comedian had mentioned that he was in a relationship with his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi, however, he was also involved with Ayesha Khan.

After a fiery confrontation with Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan was seen sending cute moments with him which irked other contestants.

Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui's eye-talk gain attention

In the recent promo, Ayesha and Munawar are seen spending cute moments together. Munawar calls Ayesha to help him decide on his outfit for the day. Ayesha asks him to wear a white shirt and he adheres to her. Later, Ayesha asks him about her outfit and he tells her that she's looking good.

In the garden area, both Munawar and Ayesha indulge in a little eye-talk while Samarth Jurel comments that he can very well see the 'aankho ki gustaakhiyaa'.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Co-contestants discuss Ayesha-Munawar fiasco

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are seen discussing the Ayesha Khan-Munawar Faruqui- Nazila Sitashi angle. The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress claims that she feels Munawar is faking things. She mentions that the duo considers the audience to be fools.

Munawar Faruqui's massive breakdown

In the previous episode, Munawar Faruqui suffered a massive breakdown and he cried a lot thinking about his image. He also felt bad for hurting both Nazila and Ayesha. He asked for forgiveness from Ayesha and stated that he would do anything to get Nazila's apology.

However, Khan told him that he shouldn't expect anything from Sitashi as she wouldn't even want to see him. Munawar accepted that he got carried away in his life and probably took the success he got for granted.

He mentioned that God gave him immense success and he couldn't handle things and thus he put him through this difficult situation. He accepted his faults and maintained that neither Nazila nor Ayesha was wrong.

Ayesha Khan stated that she can not accept Munawar Faruqui's apology and it will take time for her to come to terms with the incidents.

