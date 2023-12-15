Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui-Ankita Lokhande’s equation turns strange; friendship to drift apart?

It has been almost two months since Bigg Boss 17 started airing, and it is no surprise that the show’s popularity is reaching new heights with each passing episode. The dynamics of the contestants and their bond with each other have witnessed numerous changes. When discussing such factors, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui’s equation is currently the highlight of the show.

Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande’s friendship to see differences?

Colors TV has released a new promo for Bigg Boss 17 on its official social media handle, showing Ankita and Munawar's friendship taking an unusual turn, as well as a sneak glimpse at the new assignment to be undertaken by the competitors in the next episodes.

The promo opens up with Munawar calling Ankita Lokhande and saying, “Insaan ka sab se bada ghamand yahi hota hai ki mujh mein kisi cheez ka ghamand nahi hai. Insaan ko jo ghamand hota hai na ek baat na maan ne ka…(An individual’s biggest vanity is that he has no vanity of anything. A person’s hubris of not accepting a thing….).”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Ankita aur Munawar ke beech badh rahe hai differences. Will their dynamics ever change? #ShukravaarKaVaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. #BB17 #BiggBoss.”

Take a look at the promo:

The next moment, the Pavitra Rishta actress replies, “Clear hai ki aapko problem ho rahi hai mujhse (It's clear that you are having a problem with me).” Further, Munawar Faruqui continues to explain, “Ek aisa attitude humein dekhne ko milta h bossypana (We get to see an attitude of being bossy).” Ankita Lokhande is quick to reply, “Achchai ban k aap bhi toh ghum hi rahe hain logon k saamne. It's high time that you also show your real side towards me (You are also being nice and strolling in front of everyone).”

Munawar Faruqui listens to Ankita Lokhande’s clip

In the past episode, Munawar was called to the archive room and listened to an audio where Ankita was having a conversation with her doctor. The former felt that the actress was taking undue advantage by seeking outside information from her medical expert.

