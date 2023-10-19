Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui gets teary-eyed after listening to Jigna Vora's traumas in jail; Watch

Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing all the attention since the grand premiere, due to its intriguing bunch of contestants. Within a few days of its airing, the viewers have witnessed intense drama and fights. Abhishek Kumar is in the limelight for tasselling with Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, and Isha Malviya, among others. With a lot of things happening in the house, in the upcoming episode, the viewers will witness Munawar Faruqui getting emotional after Jigna Vora narrates her ordeal from her time in prison.

Munawar Faruqui breaks down in tears as Jigna Vora recalls her experience in jail

In the new Bigg Boss 17 promo, Jigna Vora is seen opening up about an embarrassing incident that haunts even today. The audience will witness Jigna Vohra in a one-on-one interview with journalists inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Vora opens up about her time in jail and how she came out strong and motivated. After several questions from the journalists, one journalist asked Jigna about her book and the horrifying incidents she mentioned. When asked if there was any incident that haunts her even today, Vora recalled an incident that took place with her grandfather, who visited her in jail.

Here take a look-

Jigna shared, "My nanaji came to give some clothes to me in jail. He must have been 90 years old. He was walking with a stick in his hand. He was walking and this famous journalist was filming him. That was a very humiliating thing for me."

Everyone in the house got emotional as Vora narrated her ordeal. Munawar Faruqui got teary-eyed and eventually broke down as Jigna Vora mentioned her nana.

For the unversed, Munawar and Jigna on the very first day had a great connection; one reason being their Gujarati connection and the second reason that both spent a significant time in jail for something that both were wrongly accused of. Faruqui faced backlash for hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. In a podcast, he mentioned that he spent 37 days in jail which is not revealed why.

Tonight's episode will also feature Munawar and Khanzaadi getting into an argument about something which eventually gets heated up.

Previously, on Bigg Boss 17, we saw Khanzaadi body-shaming Isha and everyone being disgusted by her attitude.

