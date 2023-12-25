Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui lashes out at Mannara Chopra as she mentions 'outside friend,' says THIS

Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting and entertaining owing to the growing differences between the contestants and their changing equations.

When talking about such factors, the most recent change that the audience witnessed is between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui. The two often get into arguments and confront each other, seeking explanations for their actions. Well, the new Bigg Boss 17 promo shows their bond taking a new turn.

Munawar Faruqui breaks Bigg Boss property in anger

For the last few days, the dynamics between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have witnessed sudden changes. The two, who earlier had a sweet bond inside the house, are acting strange towards each other. Also, the actress felt a bit uncomfortable when Munawar showed care for Ayesha Khan.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 released on Colors TV’s official social media handle, Munawar Faruqui loses his cool and shouts aggressively at Mannara Chopra. The promo clips start with Ayesha Khan commenting on Mannara Chopra, “Game mein toh aap do logon ka sahara lekar badh rahi hain aage (You are taking support of two people to proceed ahead in the game).”

Mannara is quick to reply and says, “Aap kiska sahara lekar aayi hain? Agle saal aati na individually jaise unki bahar ki friend shayad agle saal individually aayegi (You have come from whose support? You should have the next year individually like his (Munawar) outside friend might come on an individual basis next year).”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Mannara ke comments se hua Munawar ko trigger, aur lagg gayi unki dosti ko nazar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Upon hearing these words, Munawar loses all control and becomes consumed by anger as he confronts Mannara. He asks her in anger, “What is wrong with you? Kaun bahar ki friend? (Which outside friend?).” Meanwhile, as he approaches the actress, Munawar breaks a glass vase in anger.

As their ugly spat continues, Munawar comments, “Pagal ho gayi ho kya. Aap usko beech mein nahi laaoge (Have you gone mad? You will not bring her in between).” The next moment, Mannara says, “Of course. Maine koi galat nahi bola (I haven't said anything wrong).” Lastly, Munawar shouts at her and tells her to shut up.

Salman Khan slams Munawar Faruqui for his behavior towards Mannara Chopra

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode (Dec. 24), host Salman Khan questioned Munawar Faruqui's behavior towards his once-good friend Mannara Chopra. The superstar highlighted how the stand-up comedian appreciates Rinku Dhawan and Ankita Lokhande for their efforts and support but has a different take on Mannara. This is the reason that the actress looks needy and desperate on national television.

The Tiger 3 actor also schooled him as he felt Mannara has less sense of humor as she takes taunts seriously. Later, Salman Khan told Munawar that he builds calculative relationships with the inmates. The former even mentioned how the audience is in a state of perplexion because of his bond with the new wild card entry, Ayesha Khan.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 17 recently had another wild card contestant, Ayesha Khan. She claimed to have shared a history with Munawar Faruqui and accused him of ‘double-dating.’

