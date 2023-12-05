Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui lashes out at Mannara Chopra; says, ‘I don’t want to talk to you'

Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing a change in friendships among contestants, leading the show to become more interesting. While Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande have already expressed their wish to continue their rivalry, the new promo shows Mannara and Munawar Faruqui arguing with each other. They apparently share a close bond, but things seem to be changing between them.

Munawar Faruqui lashes out at Mannara Chopra

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are seen having an aggressive argument. The former claims that the latter no longer talks to her the way he used to earlier. On the other hand, Munawar loses his cool and asks her not to taunt him on anything.

Mannara comes before him and says, “Tum ab mere wo dost nahi rahe jo tum dimaag ke kamre mei the (You are no longer that friend of mine who was in Dimaag room)." However, Munawar does not stop and is seen walking away without taking any interest in her words. So, the Zid actress tries to grab him by hand, but Munawar forcefully lets his hand go off her. Meanwhile, we hear Mannara saying, “Kyu nahi sunn rahe (Why aren't you listening?).”

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17’s new promo:

Further, the promo gives a sneak peek into their fight as Munawar Faruqui confronts the actress and says, “Aapne bola mai kyu baithu chhatro chhaya mei. Maine tumko pehle se bola h meko taunt mat maara karo (You said why should I sit in patronage. I have warned you earlier that don't taunt me).”

Replying to it, Mannara Chopra says, “Aap pehle ki tarah baat nahi karte and it really hurts me (You don't talk like before).” Then, Munawar gives an unexpected reply, “Mujhe aapse nahi baat karni (I don't want to talk to you).” Since Mannara already claims to be witnessing changes in her bond with him, she replies, “You are messing things up.”

After Munawar leaves the conversation, Mannara also walks away by saying, “Thank you for hurting me.” Lastly, he comments, “Get lost.”

