Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui loses calm as he accuses Vicky Jain of inciting Abhishek Kumar against him

Bigg Boss 17 is currently grabbing the attention of the audience owing to Isha Malviya's decision to evict Aishwarya Sharma and the turmoil in the bond between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. Besides this, the upcoming episodes will throw light on a crack in the relationship between Munawar and Vicky Jain after the former alleges him of instigating Abhishek Kumar against him.

Munawar Faruqui asks Vicky Jain if he incited Abhishek Kumar

As per the new promo posted on the official social media handle of Colors TV, the forthcoming episode will see the bond between Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui drifting apart. The latter accuses the former of provoking Abhishek Kumar and adding fuel to the fire.

The promo clip opens up with Munawar Faruqui saying, "Vicky Bhai, aap raat mei Abhishek ko bhadka rahe the (Vicky brother, you were instigating Abhishek last night)." Meanwhile, the Udaariyaan actor shows up and repeats what Vicky said to him. Abhishek recalls and says, "Munawar ki list mein tu third number pe tha toh first number pr kaise aa gaya (You were listed on the third position in Munawar's list, so how did you jump to the first position?)."

Well, the promo is uploaded with the caption, "Vicky par lage aag lagaane ke allegations. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Have a look at the promo:

Further, Munawar Faruqui comments, “Tumko toh chintu ek aankh nahi bhaata tha (You did not like Chintu even a bit).” Landing a reply, Vicky Jain answers, “Waqt ke saath hua na. Bhadkana kya hua? (It happened with time. What do you mean by instigating?).”

As the two Bigg Boss 17 contestants continue to discuss the same, Munawar and Vicky’s argument turns wilder as they continue to attack each other with their words. Lastly, the stand-up comedian calls Vicky and says, “Meri baat suniye aap (You listen to me).” To this, Vicky Jain replies, “Nhi mai sunn ne nahi aaya hun bhai (No, I have not come to you to listen, bro).”

So, it will be interesting to see to what extent the two take their argument inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

