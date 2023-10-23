Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui misses being around his son: 'Got so much connected to him...'

Bigg Boss 17 started with a loud bang on television. From popular television couples to many influential people including a criminal lawyer and criminal journalist all are currently locked inside the house of the controversial show. A week has passed and still they are trying to figure out the game and trying to make the connection before the game gets serious. In the upcoming episode, the makers have released a promo where the stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui got emotional while sharing something with Neil Bhatt.

Munawar Faruqui misses his son and wishes to be with him

In the promo, Munawar shares his emotions with Neil Bhatt. He tells him that he has a 5-year-old son. He says, "Six months ago he came to me and now he is here with me. I realised what I was missing and now I have him. I have spent around 3-4 months around him. I have started to miss him."

He continues, "He is constantly with me and asks what I am doing and this hits me very hard." Neil Bhatt and Abhishek Kumar console him as he gets tears and is choking while he is talking.

Apart from this Munawar was also seen getting emotional when Jigna Vora gave an interview to many renowned journalists. She shared, "My nanaji came to give some clothes to me in jail. He must have been 90 years old. He was walking with a stick in his hand. He was walking and this famous journalist was filming him. That was a very humiliating thing for me."

Everyone in the house was moved when Vora talked about her ordeal. Munawar Faruqui had tears in his eyes and finally broke down when Jigna Vora mentioned his grandma. For the unversed, Munawar and Jigna had a great connection from day one. Both had spent a good amount of days in jail.

Apart from this, in another promo, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had an argument where Ankita tells him that she wants him to be around whereas Vicky wants to make connections and play the game.

