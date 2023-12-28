Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui to end friendship with Mannara Chopra? Says 'You are not my friend'

Ever since Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, the dynamics between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui have witnessed unexpected changes. The two used to be close friends but now are at loggerheads.

They often get into heated arguments and indulge in ugly verbal spats. Meanwhile, the new promo reflects the apparent end of their friendship in the show.

Will the friendship between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra fall apart?

In one of the recent episodes, Munawar and Mannara had a huge argument and lashed out in anger at each other. Hence, it is quite clear to the audience that the two contestants are not on good terms for now. The new Bigg Boss 17 promo shows the two discussing their issues and providing clarifications on the current situation around them.

The short promo clip opens up with Munawar Faruqui saying, "Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, mai wo kahin puri nahi kar paunga (The expectations you have from me, I cannot fulfill them)." To this, Mannara Chopra replies, " Yahi teri sachai hai life ki jo tu adhoori cheezein chhodta hai na (This is your truth in life that you leave things incomplete)."

The Bigg Boss 17 promo is uploaded on the official Colors TV social media handle with the caption, "Is this really the end of Munawar and Mannara's friendship? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Have a look at the promo:

Further, Munawar comments, "Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na ki pura nahi karta (I don't want to be friends with you in this game. You are saying that I don't complete things), this is the first thing I completed. Full stop."

Following the conversation, Munawar Faruqui adds, "Aapko rishton mein clarity chahiye thi, aap mere dost nahi ho aur nahi hoge (You wanted clarity in relationships, you are not and will never be my friend)." Lastly, Mannara Chopra replies, 'Of course, mai nahi hun ab (Now, I am not)," While saying these words and ending their conversation, the two walk away.

