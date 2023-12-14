Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui to turn strict on Ankita Lokhande trying to seek outside information?

Bigg Boss 17 garners significant interest from viewers. The participants engage in heated arguments and frequently lose their composure towards one another, thus adding to the excitement of the reality show.

Colors TV recently unveiled a fresh promo featuring Munawar Faruqui expressing his desire to halt the medical aid provided to Ankita Lokhande and Vicly Jain by the experts.

Why did Munawar Faruqui turn strange towards Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain?

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 shared by Colors TV, Munawar Faruqui is called to the ‘archive room.’ While talking to him, Bigg Boss says, ‘Yahan ka sab se bada fayda aaj aapko batata hu. Aapko ek audio clip sunata hu aur yeh aisi clip hai jo jisey na abhi tak iss show k darshakon ne suna hai aur naa hi mohalle ke anya sadasyon ne (Today, I'll tell you about its biggest advantage. I'll make you listen to an audio clip that has not been heard ever either by the show's audience or the contestants).”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Munawar ko mili Bigg Boss se insider information, jisse band huye Vicky aur Ankita ke special provisions. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. #BB17 #BiggBoss”

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo:

After listening to the audio which isn't played for the viewers, Munawar says, ‘I think it's unfair and should not be allowed.’ The next moment, Bigg Boss tells Munawar that it's up to him to decide what he wants to do about it.

Later, confronting Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in front of all the contestants, Munawar says, “Vicky bhai aur Ankita ko jo provide ki jaati h yahan pe, mere liye iss game mei unfair hai kyuki wo Bigg Boss ki team dwara provide nagi ki jaati (What is provided to Vicky Bhai and Ankita here is unfair to me in this game because it is not provided by the team of Bigg Boss).”

“Jo bhi aapke liye aate hain, medical ke liye, unke saath aapki koi bhi dusri conversation nahi hai, right? (Whoever comes for you, for medical, you have no other conversation with them, right?).” Ankita Lokhande is quick to reply and denies the same. The next moment, Munawar Faruqui confronts and tells her that she is lying.

Further, the Pavitra Rishta actress clarifies that she doesn't ask anything about the outer world. Meanwhile, Munawar comments, “Isiliye maine suna na (That's why I listened, right!).” Adding more, Ankita firmly denies asking about things related to the game show.

However, Munawar says, “Bigg Boss, Ankita Ji ki jo bhi cheez hai wi band kr di jaaye (Bigg Boss, please stop such things for Ankita). In the promo, we also have Abhishek Kumar alleging that Vicky Jain also probably asks about outside info through different signs. Later, Ankita Lokhande breaks down while Vicky consoles her. In the meantime, she apologizes to her husband and says, ‘I’m sorry.”

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is a controversial reality show hosted by superstar Salman Khan. It tends to bring out the real personality of its contestants before its audience. This week, the show will have Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Dhinchak Pooja joining the host to grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

