Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Navid Sole learns Hindi from Munawar Faruqui; the video of their fun banter is unmissable

Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, grabbed the attention of the viewers in the first week itself. Several top-notch personalities from different genres of entertainment are a part of this controversial reality show. Among all, NRI London-based pharmacist Navid Sole is also a part of this season. So far, he has formed a good bond with several contestants of the show. Now, the makers have shown a glimpse of the upcoming episode where Navid is seen having a gala time with his co-contestants.

Navid Sole learns Hindi from Munawar Faruqui:

Just a few minutes ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this fun promo, we see Munawar Faruqui teaching Hindi language to Navid Sole. Munawar asks Navid to repeat, "Preye main aapse prem karta hu." He then asks to repeat, "Haq hai lala Mumbai se aaya hu." Munawar bursts out in laughter as Navid messes up while attempting to speak Hindi but gives his 100 per cent and finally says it correctly. The caption of this promo read, "Munawar ne diya Navid ko Hindi ka paath. How cute is this duo."

Watch Bigg Boss 17's new promo here-

Apart from this fun banter, a lot of arguments and disagreements among the Bigg Boss 17 contestants are making it to the headlines. Speaking about the weekend ka vaar episode, host Salman Khan slammed Isha Malviya for using Abhishek Kumar at her convenience. He even schooled Abhishek for his aggressive behavior and for charging up on every female contestant. Also, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, and Abhishek Kumar were nominated by the contestants to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house. However, as it was the first week, no eliminations were declared in the house.

About the upcoming challenge in Bigg Boss 17:

In a recent promo, Bigg Boss introduces a new challenge to the contestants. It is seen that Bigg Boss instructs contestants that Dil, Dimaag, and Dum will use the kitchen one by one and all cannot cook together. Bigg Boss also adds a twist to this task and says that the kitchen won't be open for 24 hours and the housemembers will use it only in the allotted time. This announcement creates chaos among the contestants.

