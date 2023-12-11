Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Nomination puts bonds to test; Samarth Jurel feels Abhishek Kumar walks on single pattern

Bigg Boss 17 is topping the TRP charts owing to its endless clashes among contestants and changing equations of bond between the inmates. Following the entry of Aoora as a new wild card contestant, Bigg Boss 17 introduces the nomination task for this week. A new promo for the same has already been released, which shows their bond being put to the test.

Bigg Boss 17 introduces a new nomination task

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, a new nomination task knocks on the door. According to the announcement, every contestant will be called to the confession room and have to give two names of those they want to nominate for this week. Further, the short clip shows Isha Malviya going to the confession room. She says, “From a game point of view, I have always seen that Anurag has been given several hints from your side, but I cannot see any improvement in Anurag’s game.”

Later, Samarth Jurel highlights Abhishek Kumar. The former explains, “He's walking on a single pattern. Today, I saw with Vicky and he is going in a very cheap way. I cannot understand his game. He only has one type of game plan, i.e. fighting.” Another contestant in the promo called to the confession room is Aoora. The Korean singer mentions Khanzaadi and says, “I think Khanzaadi wants to go home.”

Have a look at the new promo:

Further, Munawar Faruqui shares, “I see other's efforts in the game more when compared to that of Aishwarya. I feel that her way is such that dealing with it becomes difficult.” The promo also shows Abhishek Kumar coming up with Vicky Jain’s name. Landing an explanation to his opinions, the former says, “I tried mending our bond after fights, but now the bond isn't healing."

Taking the nomination task further, Ankita Lokhande is called to the confession room. The Pavitra Rishta actress clearly cites Mannara Chopra. She opens up, “If I see from a game point of view, I cannot see her game anywhere. Somewhere, I feel that she is only Munawar's friend. Also, her personal point of view in the house feels very less; either she fights with me, or else she is playing with her chemistry with Munawar.”

