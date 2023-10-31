Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Nominations gets scarier in Halloween special; Vicky Jain first to be nominated

Bigg Boss 17 is upping the intense factor every week. After Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship spat, we saw things taking a wrong turn with the spotlight on Ankita- Vicky and Aishwariya- Neil's bond. At the start of the show, they rallied together as a team but now seem to be separating owing to Vicky's clever tricks.

In the upcoming nominations, we will see that Vicky's tricks have now started to backfire. In the promo of tonight's episode, Vicky Jain is being nominated by the inmates and the first to nominate him are Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.

Neil- Aishwarya take their revenge on Vicky Jain in nominations

In the upcoming epsiode, we will see, in this week's nominations, Vicky Jain is the first contestant who is being nominated. To do the honors, Aishwarya and Neil nominate Vicky Bhai. To make the nomination more special, Bigg Boss created a Halloween-themed scary nomination zone.

Even as Vicky bags a chance to nominate, he nominates Aishwarya. Later on, all three (Neil, Vicky, and Aishwarya) engage in a fight and things get ugly. Will Vicky Jain become the second contestant to leave Boss Boss 17?

In the latest epsiode, we saw that Aishwarya was upset with Neil. The couple argued over Vicky's comment on their marriage. Aishwarya warns Vicky that he should first take care of his relationship and then comment on others.

The two engaged in a war of words. Aishwarya lashed out at Vicky and told him to talk about his 'spouse' and not comment on her husband. On Vicky and Ankita's relationship, she said "Khud burdened hai khudki shaadi se (He is burdened by his marriage)."

Neil Bhatt also lost his temper and criticized Vicky for interfering and commenting on their relationship. Ankita supported her husband and told Neil that it was a funny conversation and they didn't understand it. Neil and Vicky also attacked each other during this argument.

Vicky explained that it was a joke that led to a heated argument. Neil asked Vicky to draw a line before commenting on his marriage and his wife. Neil later explained that no woman would tolerate anyone's comment about her husband. The argument ended abruptly after the other inmates asked them to calm down.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Oct 30, 2023: Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel engage in heated argument, latter picks chair to throw