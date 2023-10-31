Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Nominations unveiled with THIS surprising twist; Watch

In Bigg Boss 17 a lot has happened in the house. With fights and controversies, the atmosphere of the house has been quite heated lately. With Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel now together in the house, problems seem to be starting between the three. In the upcoming episode, nominations will be announced in tonight's episode.

In the promo, to make nominations, Bigg Boss has given the nominations a touch of Halloween.

Bigg Boss gives inmates a taste of Halloween; Nomination begins

The Halloween atmosphere has taken on an even spookier and more terrifying vibe this year. Following Soniya Bansal's eviction, a new round of nominations has commenced. Bigg Boss has declared that the nominated contestants will find themselves ensnared in a spider's web. Each housemate will have the opportunity to pick two individuals they believe should be ousted from the house.

Take a look:

In the promo we saw that Rinku Dhawan was nominated, Samarth Jurel was also nominated by Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky was also nominated by Aishwarya and Neil. Ankita acknowledges that because of the tension between the couple and Vicky; this has brought Ankita and Vicky closer, so she is nominating Aishwarya.

Ultimately who is going to be nominated by the contestants; will be revealed in tonight's episode. Stay tuned to know more. In another promo we saw, Vicky Jain became the first contestant who was nominated. To do the honors, Aishwarya and Neil nominate Vicky Bhai.

Even as Vicky bags a chance to nominate, he nominates Aishwarya. Later on, all three (Neil, Vicky, and Aishwarya) engage in a fight and things get ugly.

In the recent episode, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel had a fight that almost turned into a physical one. Both had verbal and almost physical fights. Abhishek almost charged Samarth and he too picked up a chair to defend him. This made others run from the place and protect themselves.

Toward the end of the episode, both Samarth and Abhishek have a one-on-one conversation, and that too turns into an argument.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Oct 30, 2023: Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel engage in heated argument, latter picks chair to throw