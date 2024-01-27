Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Pooja Bhatt backs Mannara Chopra; praises her for facing negativity gracefully

After Rohit Shetty entered the Bigg Boss 17 house ahead of the grand finale, the master of the house has come up with another opportunity for its contestants. In a surprising turn of events, Bigg Boss introduces a senior journalist as well as renowned personalities from previous seasons of the show. They not only discuss the housemates’ gameplay but also share their insights and advice. In fact, they came with vital feedback for the finalists.

Pooja Bhatt calls Mannara Chopra ‘queen’

Known for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt enters the Bigg Boss 17 house, offering her support and motivation to Mannara Chopra, according to the promo released by Colors TV. As the Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin actress steps inside, she warmly hugs her, and they share a heartwarming moment. In a symbolic gesture, she crowns Mannara, praising how she has emerged stronger from the challenges in the game.

Backing Mannara, Pooja says, “Real queens fix each other's crown.” She further adds, “Reputation hoti kya hai ki jo duniya aapke baare mein sochti hai. Character yeh hai jo aap hote hain. Duniya pehle apne aap ko khud jaan le, phir aapke baare mein kuch kahe (What is reputation? It is something that the world thinks about you. The character is who you are. The world must first know itself, then say about you).”

Pooja lauds Mannara for competing like a champion in the torture task. Pointing out the things that happened after the task, the former explains, “There was a lot of negativity that came your way, and you handled the situations gracefully.”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Expressing her disappointment in the ‘bar dancer’ comment made for Mannara Chopra, Bhatt strongly reacts, “Ek aurat dusre aurat ko ek B-A-R dancer bulati hai, usey chhota dikhane ke liye (A woman calls another woman a b-a-r dancer to demean her). It's a disservice to all women everywhere.”

Landing a piece of advice, Pooja tells Mannara, “Be yourself. Don't worry ki log kya kahenge. Log ka kaam hai kehna. Brace yourself. Yeh tsunami of love combined with tsunami of hate aapke taraf aane wala hai. (Don't worry about what people will say. It's people's job to say. Brace yourself. This tsunami of love combined with tsunami of hate is about to come your way). You can't have one without the other.”

