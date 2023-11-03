Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan bashes Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, says 'You guys are looking like fools'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting fierier with each passing episode. It is Weekend Ka Vaar Day today. Salman Khan will be seen reprimanding contestants who went the wrong way this week and will also appreciate the ones who won his heart. The promo of tonight's episode is grabbing a lot of attention as Salman Khan is seen slamming Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

Salman Khan lashes out and advises Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

As per the promo of Bigg Boss 17, host Salman Khan is seen talking about the infamous love triangle between Isha Malviya- Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar. Ex-flames Isha and Abhishek entered the show on a sour note, however, they graduated to become friends after entering the house. The makers sent Isha's current boyfriend to the show which left everyone shocked.

Isha declined her relationship with Samarth in the beginning but accepted the same later. Salman questioned Isha on refusing her relationship and asked her if she was enjoying the attention. He also told Samarth that if he was him, he wouldn't have entered the show. Salman further, firmly told them, 'You guys are looking like fools'.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here

Salman Khan questions Isha Malviya

Host of the show Salman Khan also told Isha that she has exposed her entire life on the show which can affect her future. He questioned Isha Malviya as to after her initial reaction, does she believed that Samarth would ever trust her.

He also gave an advice to Samarth Jurel and said, 'JIs dining table pe aap baitho ho, aur waha respect serve nahi hota, toh waha nahi baithna chaiya'. (Do not be in a relationship where you're not being respected).

Isha and Samarth both hung their heads low and heard everything that Salman Khan had to say.

Abhishek and Isha's relationship

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's relationship started on the sets of Udaariyaan. The couple dated for a year and then called it quits. Isha mentioned that she broke up with Abhishek because of his aggressive and possessive behavior while Abhishek mentioned that he didn't like Isha partying until the wee hours almost every day and being paly with the opposite gender.

