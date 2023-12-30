Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan bashes Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan; asks 'Yeh kya game chal raha hai?'

The unstable dynamics between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are among the most discussed aspects of Bigg Boss 17. In fact, the participation of Ayesha Khan has not only added fuel to the fire but also made her a hot topic, creating headlines with her equation with Munawar.

Now, the new promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be quite interesting as the sizzling drama between Ayesha and Munawar takes center stage.

Salman Khan loses cool on Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan

Ever since Ayesha Khan entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar Faruqui has been facing several emotional challenges while finding himself trapped in a web of relationships. On the other hand, Ayesha Khan, who initially wanted an apology, is now under scrutiny for her drastic behavior change towards Munawar.

According to the new promo shared by Colors TV on their official social media handle, the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will have host Salman Khan dropping some shocking revelations about their supposed bond. The promo video has the Dabangg actor talking to Ayesha and asking her, "Toh Ayesha, maksad kya hai iss show mein aane ka? (What is your motive to come into this show?)."

She replies, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe uss cheez ke liye (I wanted an apology for that thing)". But her intentions come under fire after Salman Khan takes a dig at her for her decision to seek an apology on national television. Schooling her, the Tiger 3 actor says, "Apology aapko national television pe chahiye thi! (You wanted an apology on national television!)"

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Iss #WeekendKaVaar mein, banenge Munawar aur Ayesha, Salman Khan ka shikaar! Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the promo here:

Further, the megastar points out at Munawar and slams him by saying, "Chalo jhagde har ek ke beech mein hote hain h yaar lekin aise national television par ek show mein aake nahi hote Munawar. (Well, fights happen between everyone, but Munawar, not in this way on national television in a show)." Besides this, the host highlights his inconsistency in expressing his opinions.

Salman says, "Standup comedy mein pata nahi kya kya bol jaate ho aap yaar, yahan pe bola nahi jaa raha aap se (You speak whatnot during standup comedy but here, you are unable to speak)." Pointing out their confused relationship, Dabangg host comments, "Jis tarah aapka rishta dikh raha hai, wo narazgi wala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya game chal raha hai? (The way your relationship looks, it doesn't look like a relationship full of resentment. What game is going on?)."

Ayesha Khan's emotional breakdown

After Salman Khan questions Ayesha's intent and authenticity, the actress cries and slips into emotional breakdown. She cries uncontrollably while Ankita Lokhande consoles her and offers support. Meanwhile, sensing the situation, Munawar Faruqui arrives to talk to Ayesha, but the latter vehemently refuses.

She says, “Mujhe shakal nahi dikhana apni Munawar please aaj ke baad. Zindagi mei apni shakal mat dikhana (Please don't show me your face after today. Don't show me your face ever in life)." So, does her fierce order to Munawar Faruqui mark the end of their saga inside the Bigg Boss 17 house?

