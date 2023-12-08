Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan exposes Mannara Chopra; says, 'Yeh khud game khel rahi hai
In a new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan expresses his disappointment in Mannara Chopra's game. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, he schools Mannara and confronts her gameplan.
Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town, and now, with the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, it will turn more interesting. Last week, Salman Khan did not host the weekend episodes due to his other commitments, but now the superstar is back. The new promo shows him expressing disappointment in Mannara Chopra and exposing her.
Salman Khan's remarks on Mannara Chopra, says, 'I'm very upset with you'
As per the new promo for Bigg Boss 17, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have host Salman Khan back in his place. Expressing his disappointment over Mannara Chopra, the Tiger 3 says, " I'm very upset with you, Mannara." Adding more, he comments, "Humari laadli gudiya, wo Umar chali gayi hai (Our beloved doll, that age is gone)."
Further, Salman Khan turns to Munawar Faruqui, and the latter is quick to respond and says, "Mai samjha chuka hoon (I have made her understand)." To this, Salman explains, "Yeh aapki responsibility nahi hai. Iske dimaag mei kuch nahi aayega (This is not your responsibility. Nothing will come to her mind)."
Giving a reality check and schooling the actress, the host claps back at her statements, "Mai kis pe bharosa nahi kar sakti toh tum par kyun koi bharosa kare? Yeh khud game khel rahi hai (I can't trust anyone, so why should anyone trust you? She is playing herself a game)."
The new promo is released by Colors TV on its official social media handle with the caption, "Aakhir kyun hai Salman Mannara se upset? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."
New will card entry in Bigg Boss 17
Following Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel, Bigg Boss 17 will have its third wild card entrant soon. The promo for the same reveals that a K-pop sensation is all set to enter the controversial house. The Korean celeb also sings the Woh Kisna Hai song from the Vivek Oberoi starrer Kisna: The Warrior Poet.
For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
