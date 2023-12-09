Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan lauds Isha Malviya; praises Ankita Lokhande-Mannara Chopra

It is the Weekend Ka Vaar time of the week!

After a week long of fights and controversies, ardent fans of Bigg Boss, wait eagerly for host Salman Khan to take the class of people who went wrong in the week and appreciates the ones who did well in the show.

In last night's (Dec 8, 2023) episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behavior in the show and constant provocation. Salman also reprimanded all the contestants for disrespecting the host Karan Johar last week.

In tonight's episode, Salman Khan will be seen praising three contestants.

Salman Khan lauds Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra

As per the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan will be seen giving a reality check to all the contestants. He will name three contestants whose relationships are real and who are driving the show. He names Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande to be clear in the relationships that they have in the show.

Later, he named Isha Malviya and praised her for the way she handled a tricky situation related to her personal life on the show. Salman said that Isha managed the situation and maturely handled the same. He added, "Hats off to you Isha."

Advertisement

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

Salman further mentioned that these three ladies are seen majorly and are driving the show while the rest of the contestants look confused. He added, "Inke alawa baaki saare contestants clueless or confused nazar aarahe hai. Inhe koi idea hi nahi hai ke kya horaha hai. Innko lagta hai ke yeh chhaye hue hai par yeh bilkul chhaye nahi hai."

(Except for these three, almost everyone is clueless and confused. They have no idea what's going on. They feel that they're acing their game but they are not doing the same.)

New wildcard entry of Bigg Boss 17

After Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, the show is set to welcome an international star in the show. K-Pop singer Aoora is all set to enter the show as a wildcard contestant.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande reveals taking on all blame for her past break-up: 'Never blamed him'