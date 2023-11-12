Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Salman Khan loses his calm at Khanzaadi after she argues with him; Katrina Kaif intervenes

Bigg Boss 17 contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience with their real-life personalities. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of the show grab even more attention from the viewers as Salman Khan reviews the contestants' performance. In the upcoming episode, the host is seen schooling Khanzaadi for her argumentative behavior and loses his calm while explaining to her.

Salman Khan gets angry on Khanzaadi:

Just a few minutes back, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their social media handle. In this promo, Salman Khan is seen slamming Khanzaadi for constantly arguing with her inmates and even with him. Katrina Kaif also looks serious as Salman's anger escalates. Salman asks Khanzaadi, "Khanzaadi aapko sirf ladna jhagadna hai kya iss ghar mei? (Khanzaadi, do you just want to fight and argue in this house)."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Khanzaadi points at Mannara Chopra and says, "Sir voh baar baar bol rahi.. (Sir, she keeps on saying)." The Tiger 3 star interrupts and says, "Katrina yaha par aayi hai Diwali ke liye aur yeh chal rha hai iss ghar mei (Katrina is here to celebrate Diwali and all this is happening in this house)." Khanzaadi adds, "Sir, she is talking behind my back."

Salman Khan gets furious as Khanzaadi explains, and angrily says, "Yaar, tu mujhe maaf karde yaar Khanzaadi (Khanzaadi, please forgive me) (Salman joins hands)."

He continues, "Aapko kuch baat samaj mei aarahi hai ya nahi joh mei keh rha hu aapse. Line aur limit na cross kare yaha par koi (Are you understanding what I am trying to say? No one should cross their line and limit here)." Looking at Salman getting furious, Katrina Kaif holds his hands to calm him down.

The caption of this promo is, "Salman toot pade Khanzaadi par. Kya tha iske peeche asli vajah? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

More about the Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episodes:

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan slammed Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain for ill-treating their partners, Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande. Salman schooled them for their behavior and mentioned how it has been receiving a negative response from their fans as well.

