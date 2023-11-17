Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan loses his temper on contestants, says, ‘Jao bhaad mei jao’

Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is already creating much buzz. The show is topping the TRP charts, owing to the brewing tension and verbal spats inside the house. Lately, Bigg Boss 17 has become more intriguing after Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya got into a catfight. But the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is set to steal the limelight as a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Salman Khan schooling the contestants.

Salman Khan loses cool on the Bigg Boss 17 contestants in new promo

A promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17 was dropped recently, and it shows Salman Khan grilling the contestants with his sharp words. The host schools the contestants and says, “Aise bahut saare log hain jo mujhe galat samjhte hain (there are many people who get me wrong.)” Further, he adds, “It doesn’t matter to me, and I don’t give an explanation of anything.”

Salman Khan continues to express and says, “Aur mujhe koi shauk nahi hai yaha par aake gyaan du, samjhau. Maine aapko paida nahi kiya, aap mere bachche nahi ho (I don’t have an interest in imparting knowledge and making you all understand. I haven’t given birth to you, and you all are not my children.)” Lastly, the Bigg Boss 17 host says, “Jao bhaad mei jao (Just go to hell.)”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Salman Khan confronts Aishwarya Sharma and Niel Bhatt

For the unversed, during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan grilled Aishwarya Sharma, Niel Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain about their relationships. During the episode, the host advised Aishwarya to seek help for anger management. Later, Sharma was seen breaking down into tears. While speaking to Niel, the actress expressed she feels she is being portrayed as a villain in front of the cameras.

Aishwarya said, “Mereko pata hain tu yahi karega, cameras dekhke tu conscious ho jaata hain. Tu interviews mein bhi yahi karta hai. (I know you behave like this only, you see the cameras and get conscious. In interviews too, you do the same.) And I am being myself. They are seeing me as the villain.”

Bigg Boss hosts a lavish Diwali party for contestants

Recently, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates with a Diwali celebration that left them stunned. The contestants dressed in their festive outfits to attend the Diwali bash. As they posed for paparazzi, they had tape across their mouths.

Divulging further, the night got more interesting as Bigg Boss introduced a super-entertaining and dramatic card game. The contestants must open up about the inmates whose cards they have and share how they are the worst. Mannara Chopra kickstarts the game and calls the person on her card the one who wants to make her presence felt everywhere. Eventually, the Dil room wins a luxury ration after they win the game.

