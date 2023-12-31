Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan reveals DOUBLE EVICTION twist; leaves contestants shocked

And the wait was finally over yesterday for all the Bigg Boss 17 fans who were eagerly waiting to know Salman Khan's take on the infamous Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui fiasco. The megastar put across his points firmly and also directed Munawar and Ayesha towards a path.

And now, as per the new promo, this week the show will witness double elimination.

Salman Khan announces new twist in Bigg Boss 17

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, after one contestant's exit among the nominated contestants, host Salman threw a googly on the others and announced that this week, not one but two housemates will exit the show. This left everyone shocked. Anurag Dobhal asked the host on what basis will the contestants be evicted. Salman further announces the name of the contestant who's eliminated. Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain among others remain shocked.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 below

Salman Khan's fiery take on Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan fiasco

Salman Khan busted Ayesha Khan's apparent intention to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house. The Sultan actor mentioned that Khan should've waited until the show ended and solved the personal matter outside the house. She shouldn't have brought up the matter on National Television. Ayesha tried to justify herself. However, Salman asked the entire house about their take on Ayesha's intentions to come on the show and all of them stated that she entered the show to gain visibility, popularity, and fame.

Ayesha Khan rushed to hospital

After Salman Khan's revelation, Ayesha had a massive emotional breakdown. She was seen crying inconsolably and was seen apologizing to her parents. In a sudden turn of events, Ayesha got hurt on her head, and immediate medical help was provided to her. However, the actress was rushed to the hospital for a detailed check-up.

Salman Khan entered the house and told the contestants that the show is about mental strength and that people have to be strong. He also mentioned that he never said Ayesha was wrong in coming on the show for popularity.

This week, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, and Ayesha Khan are nominated.

