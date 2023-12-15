Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan schools Munawar Faruqui for trying to gain sympathy votes with sad life story

Bigg Boss 17 is currently the talk of town, thanks to the endless fights, ugly spats, and changing dynamics of contestants in the house.

A new promo for the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode is here. It shows host Salman Khan sarcastically targeting Munawar Faruqui for playing a dull game inside the house. Exposing his 'boring' game plan, the superstar questions his move.

Salman Khan schools Munawar Faruqui on his gameplan

The new promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Salman Khan saying, “Munawar ko apne fans ko ek alag hi game dikhana hai jo bhale hi kitna bhi boring ho. Fans ko boring cheezein achi lgti h ya interesting cheezein (Munawar has to show new game to his fans even if it is very boring. Do fans like boring things or interesting stuff?).” Giving a reply, Munawar agrees and says, “Of course, interesting things.”

Further, Salman Khan asks him, “Thandi cheez aapko kaisi lagti hai (Do you like cold things?).” Munawar denies and the next moment, the Tiger 3 actor explains, “Toh iss ghar mei mujhe aap wo thandi cheez lag rahe hai (So, for me, you are that cold thing inside the house).

The promo is posted on the official social media handle of Colors TV with the caption, “Munawar ki thandi game par hua #ShukravaarKaVaar mein ghaatak attack. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. #BB17 #BiggBoss.”

Have a look at the Bigg Boss 17 new promo:

Schooling Munawar Faruqui a bit more, Salman comments, “Aapko aisa lagta hai ki ek reality show jeetne ke baad aapko iss show ki puri pakad hai. Yaar agar samajh hai toh humko bhi samjha do bhai (You feel like you've got a complete grasp on this reality show after winning it. Dude, if you understand it, then explain it to us too, bro.)

“Agar iska kuch formula aapke paas hai, aapne crack kar liya hai toh please yaar mujhe samjha do taaki har ek picture humari pehle wali se behtar aur bigger ho (If its some formula that is available to you or you have cracked it, then please help me understand so that we have a picture better and bigger than the first one),” Salman Khan adds.

The promo also shows the host targeting Munawar for opening up about his sad life experiences in the show before the inmates. Taking such instances as references, Salman says, “Pata nahi usey apne past ke dardnaak kisse dohrane mein unko kya khushi milti hai (Don't know what type of happiness he gets from recalling his painful stories!).”

Things did not stop here. Confronting the stand-up comedian’s game in the show, Salman Khan elucidates, “Munawar yeh wo wale music yaa dance reality show nahi hai jahan performance se pehle contestant ka dukh bhara part dikhaya jaata hai. Sach baat toh yeh hai Munawar ki kal iss ghar se nikal bhi jaate hain toh iss ghar ki story par koi fark nahi padega (Munawar, it is not any music or dance reality show where the sad part of the contestant is shown before the performance. The truth is that even if you get out of this house, there will be no difference in the story of this house).”

So, it will be interesting to see how Munawar Faruqui will mold his game in the future.

