Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan slams Munawar Faruqui-Vicky Jain; asks ‘yeh sab aapko interesting lagta hai'’

Bigg Boss 17 is all set for yet another fiery Weekend Ka Vaar. Every weekend, the host of the show Salman Khan calls out contestants of the show who are going over board and also praises the ones who are doing well in the show. This week, as per the new promo, the two masterminds of the house Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain will face the wrath of the host.

Salman Khan exposes Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain's strategies

In the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Salman Khan called out Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain and revealed that they don't have any real relations in the house. He mentioned how all the contestants are their puppets. Salman asked Munawar if he felt this was interesting. Furthermore, Salman called Vicky 'fattu' (coward) and told him that he wanted to play safe. While Vicky tried to defend himself, Salman asked him to not interrupt him.

Take a look at the Bigg Boss 17, Weekend Ka Vaar promo of the week

Nominated contestants this week

This week, after an exciting nomination procedure, the nominated contestants are, Jigna Vora (nominated by Arun Mashettey), Sana Raees Khan (nominated by Jigna Vora), Sunny Aryaa (nominated by Aishwarya Sharma), Ankita Lokhande (nominated by Rinku Dhawan) and Anurag Dobhal (as per Bigg Boss' punishment).

Highlights of the week

The major highlight of the week has been Navid Sole's eviction followed by a major rift between Dimag room and Dum room. Khanzaadi had a major spat with the Dum roommates. They excluded her because of her constant nagging and not performing her house duties. The ration task couldn't be completed because Mannara Chopra played the humanity card.

Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar finally discussed about their fight and decided to go separate ways. Jigna Vora's revelation about washing Arun Mashettey's undergarments also raised many eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan who've had a love-hate relationship were seen holding hands. However, later, the duo got engaged in a major fight.

