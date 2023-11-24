Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan teases Vicky Jain-Sana Raees Khan for holding hands; Ankita Lokhande clueless

It is that time of the week!

Audiences as well as the contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are all set for yet another Weekend Ka Vaar. Seems like, this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode will reveal many secrets of the contestants. While Salman Khan exposed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's strategies, he also revealed a big secret in a sly manner.

Salman Khan to address the Vicky Jain-Sana Raees Khan's holding hands moment

The internet was taken by storm with the viral clip of Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain playfully holding each other's fingers and hands from Bigg Boss 17. The netizens were taken aback by the video and there were a lot of discussions about the same. While other contestants were unaware of the moment, the host of the show Salman Khan brought the topic up in a funny manner.

Salman Khan teased the contestants by saying, 'Yeh dono aaj kal haath bhi pakad rahe' (Now, these two are even holding hands). Ankita asked, 'Kaun Kiska haath pakad raha hai?' (Whose holding who's hand?). Salman asked her if she was clueless to which Ankita said yes. Salman exclaimed, "My lord, yeh point note kiya jaye" (My lord, please note the point). With this statement, Salman Khan subtly gave Ankita Lokhande a hint about her husband Vicky Jain holding lawyer Sana Raees Khan's hand.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain's on and off bond

While Sana and Vicky bonded well at the beginning of the season, they had a spat because of Ankita Lokhande and were seen at loggerheads. However, ever since Sana and Vicky are together in Dimag Room, they try to keep their personal issues aside and play like a team.

In a recent episode, Sana declines giving Vicky and Ankita a double bed which makes the matter worse as Vicky vows to go against her. The duo got into a heated argument post which Vicky denied giving food to Sana. The lawyer mentioned being fine with the behavior and that she would not suffice anybody's ego.

