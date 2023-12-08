Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan turns furious at Abhishek Kumar; calls him the fakest contestant

Bigg Boss 17 is getting intriguing with its dramatic plot twists and changing equations of the contestants in the house. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will be more fun as Salman Khan slams Abhishek Kumar for his bad behavior. The host also shows his disappointment at Abhishek's words that he used for Isha Malviya during an argument.

Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar

The new promo for Bigg Boss 17 is here. As per the short clip released by Jio Cinema, the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode has Salman Khan back as the host. For the uninformed, last week, acclaimed filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the show due to the Tiger 3 actor's other commitments.

Nevertheless, the new promo shows Salman Khan losing his cool on Abhishek. The former says, "Charge karna, chillana, most nakli contestant is ghar mein hai Abhishek Kumar (Charging, shouting, the most fake contestant in the house is Abhishek Kumar)."

Schooling the Udaariyaan actor more, he adds, "Same tone aap mujh par use kijiyega aur mai aapko bataunga. Isha ko yeh kehna ki raat ko kahin aur jaa kar...Agar yeh baat mere saamne ki hoti, mai aapko nichor deta (You will use the same tone on me, and I will tell you. Telling Isha that going somewhere else at night...If this thing had happened in front of me, I would have destroyed you)."

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Salman Khan gets furious over Abhishek’s fake and bad behavior! Kya hoga bhai ka reaction on Abhishek ke action? Watch #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan streaming free on #JioCinema and @colorstv."

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

About Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by Salman Khan, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 started on October 15, 2023. Unlike other seasons, this time, the show has the concept of Dil, Dimaag, and Dum Makaan. Speaking of the nominations for this week, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, Khanzaadi, Munawar Faruqui, Sana Raees Khan, and Vicky Jain are nominated. Further, Neil Bhatt has already been nominated for the entire season.

