Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan warns Khanzaadi with 'don't try this with me' after she cries to exit the show

With each passing episode, Bigg Boss 17 is becoming more and more intriguing. The commotion between contestants as they go through the roller coaster ride of emotions contributes to the TRP factor as well. While the controversial reality show is already witnessing numerous clashes, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be interesting as Khanzaadi's health issue will steal the limelight. Known for her fiery persona, Khanzaadi is seen as emotional and breaks down in the latest promo.

Bigg Boss 17's latest promo

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Khanzaadi schools Jigna Vora not to mock or make fun of her physical health. The next moment, host Salman Khan slams her and says, "Khanzaadi, ho gaya bahut (Khanzaadi, it's enough). Later, she breaks down and, with teary eyes, says, "I cannot hear anything about physical health. Responding to it, Superstar Salman Khan confronts her and loses his cool. He explains that she is the only one who has talked about it in the house.

Further, the promo shows Khanzaadi reflecting on her desperation to exit the Bigg Boss 17 house. She comments, "I want to go home." Listening to her wish, Salman Khan slams her and clearly replies, "Jaana hai ghar, jao (You want to go home, go)."

Lastly, the promo ends with the host of Bigg Boss 17 saying: "Don't try this with me." Speaking of Khanzaadi, with tears in her eyes, she tries opening the exit door while screaming, "I want to go home."

The caption of the promo reads, "#ShanivaarKaVaar mein bana #Khanzaadi ke health ka mudda. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch Bigg Boss 17's new promo right here!

About Weekend Ka Vaar this week

This week, Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar has so much to offer its audience. As per another promo released by Colors TV, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother are making a special appearance on the show. The two will guide and motivate the celeb couple while giving some advice, too. Additionally, Sunny Leone and Abhishek Singh will join Salman Khan for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

