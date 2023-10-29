Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Samarth Jurel calls Isha Malviya 'Jhoothi'; gets into heated argument with Abhishek Kumar

It has been more than two weeks since Bigg Boss 17 went on air. In this season, former couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar have also entered the show as contestants and their love-hate relationship has left the audiences confused about their relationship status. To add more twist to their bond, the makers have now roped in Isha's boyfriend Samarth Jurel in the show as a wild card contestant.

Samarth Jurel gets into a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar:

Just a few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Samarth Jurel asks Isha Malviya if they are in a relationship or not. Replying to this question, the actress straightaway denies. Samarth is then seen slamming Isha for not speaking the truth and calls her "Jhuti no. 1."

Abhishek Kumar, who has an emotional breakdown, then charges up to Samarth. Samarth and Abhishek get into a heated argument where both become violent and charge upon each other. Samarth then says, "Main bhi kis gadhi ki side le raha hu joh maane ko tayyar nahi hai (I'm siding a dumb girl who is not willing to accept)."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

The caption of this promo read, "Abhishek aur Samarth ke beech hua clash, aakhir kaun hai Isha ka boyfriend? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

What happened so far in Bigg Boss 17?

In the second weekend ka vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 17, contestant Soniya Bansal got evicted from the show. Along with Soniya, the nominated contestants were Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Arya and Khanzadi. Along with this, a major twist occurred as two wild card contestants Samarth Jurel (Isha Malviya's boyfriend) and Manasvi Mamgai entered Bigg Boss 17 house. Currently, there are 18 contestants locked inside the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, special guests Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will be seen gracing the show and will have a fun interaction with the contestants.

