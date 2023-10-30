Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Samarth Jurel WARNS Abhishek Kumar to stay away from Isha Malviya: WATCH

As Bigg Boss 17 progresses, each week brings its fair share of drama and controversies. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, viewers witnessed a significant development as Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar appeared to be starting afresh, resolving their issues. However, the twist in the tale came when Bigg Boss introduced Samarth Jurel into the show, leaving everyone inside the house utterly astonished by this unexpected turn of events.

After this incident, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya fought and things got a lot heated up and Abhishek and Samarth had a huge fight. In the upcoming promo, Samarth tells Abhishek to stay away from Isha.

Samarth Jurel warns Abhishek Kumar not to play with Isha's head

In the forthcoming episode, the tension is set to escalate as Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth, and her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek, find themselves sharing the same living space. In a teaser for the episode, Abhishek is seen emerging from his room, clearly provoked by something Samarth said about him and Isha, setting the stage for ongoing conflicts in the house.

Samarth says to Abhishek, "What does he want Isha to be guilty of?" He says, "If she wants she can move on within a day from a person who doesn't respect her." Abhishek says that he said this to her, not him. Samarth cuts him and says that he can't say anything to her as Isha is with him. Samarth keeps on saying that he can't say this to him or Isha because he feels bad.

After Abhishek says this Isha feels guilty about this and now Samarth has to deal with this. He warns Abhishek that she is living on her own and doesn't need his advice on what to do and what not to do. "If you respect women, then someone will like you," says Samarth to Abhishek. He warns him that if he does anything to Isha, he will break his bones.

One thing leads to another and then they both fight. This time Abhishek looks very calm and Samarth gets very possessive. Did Abhishek intend to make Samarth angry? Will the three of them live peacefully inside the Bigg Boss house? Tonight's epsiode is going to be very interesting for viewers, stay tuned to know more.

