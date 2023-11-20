Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Shocking eviction leaves Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt and others emotional

Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news about a major twist in Bigg Boss 17 as not one or two, but at least five contestants will be eliminated in the upcoming week, and looks like the information that we provided is true. The start of group eviction has begun.

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, one contestant is all set to get evicted from the house.

Dimag Room gets the opportunity to name the bottom three as eviction announcement shocks everyone

As per the new promo, Bigg Boss calls the Dimag room contestants in the activity area and asks them to mention three contestants with the least participation who could've been evicted from the show earlier. The members contemplate their decisions while names like Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, and Abhishek Kumar are mentioned.

After taking the three names from the Dimag room members, Bigg Boss announces one among the three to be eliminated there and then. This announcement leaves everyone shocked. Post-eviction, the contestants get emotional. Neil Bhatt, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande among others get teary-eyed.

Take a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 17

No eliminations in two weeks

The show had no elimination twists for two weeks and the makers decided to get the eviction done in more of a shocking manner. Mid-week evictions are sure to leave everyone including the contestants and the viewers in a state of shock.

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17

In the last episode (Nov 18, 2023) of Bigg Boss 17, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan entertained the contestants and roasted them for their acts in the house. The contestants expressed their displeasure with two of the members of the house (Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain) receiving special treatment and services.

Bigg Boss gave the power in the hands of the contestants and asked them to decide whether Vicky-Ankita should receive the special services or not. After the discussion, contestants unanimously decided that if the duo were receiving those services on medical grounds, they should continue receiving them.

