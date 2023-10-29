Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan feel they shouldn't give marriage tips; Here's why

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more intense day by day and has glued the audiences to the screens. The show has grabbed eyeballs owing to its controversies and constant arguments among the 16 contestants. This week, the weekend ka vaar episodes were held on Friday and Saturday. In tonight's episode, the viewers will see actors Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan gracing the show and having a fun interaction with the inmates.

Sohail and Arbaaz feel they shouldn't give marriage tips:

Just a few hours ago, Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Salman Khan's brothers and popular stars Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan interacting with the contestants. The promo begins with the brothers and inmates dancing. Sohail then asks everyone, "Sabse manjha hua khiladi kon hai? (Who is the most prepared player?)"

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Arbaaz Khan says, "Manjha hua toh pata nahi, bandha hua pata hai mujhe (I don't know about being prepared, but I know someone who is in someone's control)." Arbaaz then names 'Aishwarya' (Aishwarya Sharma). He continues, "Neil (Neil Bhatt) ne aapko baandha hua hai (Neil has kept you in control)."

Sohail then questions Arbaaz, "Miya biwi ke jhagde ko suljhaane ka aapke pass koi tip hai? (Are there any tips to solve problems between husband and wife)." Arbaaz asks, "Hum dono ke pass? (Both of us)."

Sohail then adds, "Joh humara current status hai uske hisab se hume kuch tips dena bhi nahi chahiye (According to our current status, we shouldn't be giving any tips)." The inmates burst out in laughter after listening to this.

The caption of this promo read, "Get ready to Just Chill this Sunday, with Arbaaz & Sohail! Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Speaking about Sohail Khan, the actor who tied the knot in 1998 with Seema Sajdeh, ended their 24 years of marriage last year in December. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan who married Malaika Arora in 1998, parted ways in 2017, after nearly 19 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce.

