Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: 'Thappad khane ke bawjood aisa hai yeh'; Salman Khan talks about Abhishek Kumar to his mom

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and following an intense competition between the housemates for over three months, the audience will soon get their winner.

Well, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will have the family members of contestants joining the host, Salman Khan, on the stage. The episode will feature Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vicky Jain's Bhabhi, Abhishek Kumar's mother, Isha Malviya's father, and Mannara Chopra's sister.

Abhishek Kumar's mom discusses his behavior and Isha Malviya's claims

With the family members arriving on Bigg Boss 17 to grace the show, the upcoming weekend episodes are going to be quite interesting and entertaining for the audience. One of the most recent promo clips uploaded by Colors TV shows Abhishek Kumar's mom, Mrs Sandhya, talking about him to Salman Khan. The Dabangg actor explains how the actor mentioned using Isha during the game.

Salman Khan also states how Abhishek Kumar engages in fights and verbal spats with other housemates for any reason and later gives justification for being of that nature. He asks her, "Aap humein btaiye ki wo game ke liye kar rha hai yaa wo aisa hi hai (You tell us whether he is doing all this because of the game or is the same in reality too)." The Udaariyaan actor's mom replies. "Sir wo aisa hi hai. Usko galat bardasht nahi hota (He is that way. He cannot tolerate anything wrong)."

Advertisement

Further, Salman Khan explains how he behaves aggressively and has lots of anger but still tries to correct others. Abhishek's mother remarks that Kumar inherits this behavior from his family, as his father exhibits similar traits.

Watch the promo here:

The short clip also has Salman Khan telling Mrs Sandhya, "Iss ghar mei Isha ne Abhishek par bahut saare ilzaam lagaye aur aap jab ghar ke andar gayi thi toh aapne kaafi baaton ko clear kiya, deny kar diya ke Abhishek ko uske papa ne thappad nahi maara tha. Maarna chahiye tha (In this house, Isha accused Abhishek of many things, but when you got inside the house, you clarified a lot of things and denied that his father did not slap Abhishek. He should have slapped him)."

Besides this, Abhishek Kumar's mother explains that no TV was broken and the actor was not hit by his father in front of Isha Malviya.

Keep an eye on us for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 19: Vicky Jain talks about divorce; Ankita Lokhande says ‘He gives zero emotional support’