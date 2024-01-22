Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Vicky Jain replies to claims of not acknowledging his mistakes to Ankita Lokhande

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain will face the heat of some tough questions from media as he is asked about his dominating behavior towards wife Ankita Lokhande.

Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Jan 22, 2024 | 06:59 PM IST | 2.8K
Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande (PC: Colors' Instagram)

Bigg Boss is all set to feature one of the most interesting and anticipated episodes of the media press conference for the contestants. In every season of Bigg Boss, a press conference is held, mostly towards the end of the show wherein the media asks spicy questions to the contestants and they don't get the liberty to say 'no comments'.

This season, the media had entered the show with tough questions for almost everyone. One fiery question for Vicky Jain was regarding his relationship with Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky Jain answers if he is a dominating husband

In the media round, Vicky Jain was asked about his behavior towards his wife Ankita Lokhande and not owning up to his mistakes. He was told that after every Weekend Ka Vaar he tries to turn things around and blame Ankita for everything.  Vicky stated that it takes two to tango and thus whenever he discussed things with Ankita, the intensity of the conversation kept increasing leading to more fights.

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17


Vicky Jain on his arrogance

Vicky once told Munawar that around 200 people like him are working under him. A reporter asked Vicky what makes him so arrogant, the fact that he owns a coal business or that he is Ankita Lokhande's husband. Initially, Vicky tried to defend himself on the statement and tried to explain why he said the same. However, later, he accepted that he was proud of both Ankita's husband and owning a coal business.

Apart from Vicky, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui will also face the heat of tricky questions by the media keeping in mind their journeys in the show. Abhishek Kumar too will be asked some uncomfortable questions.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will take place on 28th January 2024. It will be a five-hour-long episode which is slated to start at 6 pm and end at midnight.

The Top 6 contestants of this season are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui.

Credits: Colors' Instagram
