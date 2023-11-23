Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Vicky Jain-Sana Raees Khan clash sparks drama; former DENIES food to latter

The upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17 look super exciting as a major fight is all set to occur between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan. The duo will engage in a massive fight regarding the house duties.

Vicky Jain lashes out at Sana Raees Khan for performing her duties

As per a recent promo, Vicky Jain gets extremely angry at Sana Raees Khan for not performing her house duties and chatting with Dil Room members. Vicky charges inside the room and asks his room member Sana to perform house duties and help them, or he will not share the food with her.

Sana gets miffed and calls out Vicky for stooping low and talking about not giving food to her. The duo continues to argue with each other.

Take a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain's fight

In Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain initially connected pretty well. However, they had many clashes. Ever since they were in the Dimag Room, they've tried to keep their issues aside and play like a team. However, in the previous episode, a fight happened between Vicky and Sana as Ankita Lokhande wanted to sleep with Vicky in Dimag's room's double bed. Vicky asked Sana to shift to a single bed so that the couple could sleep on the double bed.

Sana was adamant and said that she wasn't comfortable on a single bed. This angered Vicky and he planned with other housemates to not cook for Sana from the next day onwards. The rest of the Dimag room members are already against Sana and they promised to side with Vicky against her.

Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain holding hands video goes viral

In the previous episode, Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain were seen sitting on chairs in the garden area. The duo was talking while Sana playfully held Vicky's hand and also his fingers. The video of the moment went viral and netizens condemned the duo for the same.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan hold hands; fans REACT to viral video