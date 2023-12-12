Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Vicky Jain says, 'Tumne kya banaya teen saal mein'; Ankita Lokhande gets teared up

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite entertaining and interesting with each passing episode. The show recently witnessed the entry of K-pop sensation Aoora. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode was quite fiery, with Salman Khan being angry on Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Khanzaadi.

In the show's upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness yet another fight between the married couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight

As per a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen getting into yet another brawl. The couple also had a spat in the previous episode related to cooking duties and in the upcoming episode, they'll be seen exchanging an argument over the same again.

In the promo, Vicky Jain prefers Khanzaadi to cook the food instead of his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress tells him that she has been cooking with love. Vicky retorts, saying 'love' was missing; he added, "Tumne kya banaya teen saal mein." (What did you cook in these three years?).

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

Vicky Jain added that they have a life outside too, and Ankita should consider that before fighting with him.

Vicky Jain was earlier reprimanded by Salman Khan

A few weeks ago, Vicky Jain was reprimanded by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar because of the way he spoke to Ankita Lokhande. Khan also mentioned that Vicky revealed what he did for Ankita in a conversation that did not look good onscreen.

Vicky and Ankita met their mothers on Bigg Boss 17

As Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande were facing turmoil in their relationship, the makers got them to have a conversation with their mothers. Vicky got emotional seeing his mother and told her that everybody misunderstood him. Ankita's mother told her that they should spare at least half an hour for each other and stay like a romantic couple.

This week, contestants like Neil Bhatt, Khanzaadi, Vicky Jain, and Abhishek Kumar have been nominated for elimination.

