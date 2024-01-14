Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Vicky Jain slams Ankita Lokhande after Karan Johar schools him for not taking stand for her

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, contestants' family members graced the show to meet them after almost 13 weeks. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers also entered Bigg Boss's house and had a brief discussion with the celeb couple about their relationship. Bigg Boss even asked Vicky's mom to have a discussion with Ankita Lokhande in the therapy room.

During the conversation, Vicky's mom made several allegations against the actress citing that she has been disrespectful towards her son. After their discussion, Ankita apologized to Vicky and his mother several times and even broke down into tears. Now, Karan Johar schooled Vicky for not taking a stand for his wife in front of his mother.

Vicky Jain slams Ankita Lokhande:

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss Season 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see Karan Johar school Vicky Jain and tells him, "Vicky aapki maa Ankita ko aake sawal puchti hai tab ek pati hone ke naate aapko unke piche khade rehna chahiye (Vicky, your mother questioned Ankita and as a husband you should have taken a stand for her)."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Vicky then asks Ankita what discussion she had with his mother. The Pavitra Rishta actress shared, "Meri mummy ko papa ne phone kiya tha 'Aap aapke pati ko aisi maarti thi kya'. (Papa called my mom and asked 'You used to hit your husband like this').""

Vicky then slams Ankita and says, "What would your father would have said? Aap kahi pe apni koi chiz sambhal nahi paati voh national Television pe sahi nahi dikh rha hai. Aap kab samjogi uss baat ko. (You cannot handle your actions and that is not looking right on National Television. When will you understand this)."

Why is Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship being discussed?

Celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marital life is going through several ups and downs as they are inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Constant misunderstandings and arguments have happened between the couple which have been discussed several times on the show.

From Salman Khan to the couple's mothers asking them to focus on their relationship, Ankita and Vicky have received all sorts of guidance. However, things are not working in their favor due to the nature of the show and the involvement of other contestants.

While Ankita complains about Vicky's lack of emotional support, Vicky feels Ankita misbehaves and doesn't understand him. Vicky's mom was seen questioning Ankita for using cuss words for Vicky and throwing footwear at him. She even told the actress that Vicky's father had called her mom to complain about her actions.

Ankita was upset upon hearing this and asked Vicky's mom to not involve her mother in this. Post this discussion, Ankita constantly asked for apology from his mother and Vicky and broke down in front of them.

Ankita's mom too shared with the couple that they are often seen fighting on the show and don't look the way they are. She suggested Ankita not expect anything from Vicky in the show and focus on her game and asked her to be emotionally strong.

Due to all this, Ankita and Vicky also discussed taking a break from their marriage, however, the discussion didn't reach any conclusion.

