Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Vicky Jain's bhabhi reacts to his equation with Ankita Lokhande; 'Badtameezi ho rahi hai'

Bigg Boss 17 gets more entertaining with the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. As host Salman Khan gives reality checks to the contestants, the inmates' dynamics with each other witness huge changes. The current season is all set for its last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, with special guests gracing the show. Meanwhile, the promo shows Salman Khan asking Vicky Jain’s bhabhi about the couple's relationship.

Ankita Lokhande's mom seems clueless

A few minutes ago, a new promo was uploaded on Jio Cinema, giving a glimpse of the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Host Salman Khan asks Vicky Jain’s bhabhi, “Aapki saasu maa ne press mei ek statement di hai, hum Vicky aur Ankita ke shaadi ke khilaaf the (Your mother-in-law has given a statement in media stating that we were against the marriage of Viki and Ankita).”

Giving her reply, she says, “Sir bahut galat statement tha (It was a wrong statement).” Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande's mom expresses, “Mujhe yeh khud ko aascharya lag raha hai ki kyu bola unhone (I am also surprised about why she said that).”

The Bigg Boss 17 promo clip is posted on the official social media handle of Jio Cinema with the caption, “Salman ne uthaya pati-patni ke rishte par kuch zaroori question! Kya hoga Ankita aur Vicky ke gharwalo ka reaction to this situation? Watch #WeekendKaVaar with Salman Khan streaming free on #JioCinema and @colorstv.”

Later in the promo, the Dabangg host asks Vicky’s bhabhi to share her thoughts on the equation of Ankita and Vicky. He asks, “Aapka point of view kya hai Ankita aur Vicky ke rishtey par?.” She replies, “Kuch cheeze hai jo theek nahi lag rahi hai. Badtameezi ho rahi hai. Voh nahi honi chahiye (There are certain things that are not looking right. Misbehaving is also significant. It should not happen).”

Vicky Jain’s mom on his marriage with Ankita Lokhande

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain’s mother Mrs Ranjana Jain said, “Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mei the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Ab voh nibhane tayaar hai, humlog ko kuch lena dena nahi hai (Vicky married Ankita. We were not in support of their marriage. Vicky got married, and now he is ready to take the responsibility).”

