Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Vicky Jain's mom gets furious at Ankita Lokhande for hitting him; former breaks down

Bigg Boss Season 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marital life has been going through several hardships ever since they entered the controversial reality show. The popular couple is often seen having disagreements and arguments because of other contestants and misunderstandings. Now, in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita and Vicky's mothers will be seen making a special appearance on the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get emotional

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle, giving the audience a glimpse of the upcoming episode. In this promo, we see Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mother making a special appearance on the show to motivate and guide the celeb couple. As soon as they see their mothers, Ankita and Vicky break down in tears.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Ankita looks at her mother and says, "Mummy, I love you." Her mom replies, "I love you, beta." As Vicky Jain gets emotional seeing his mom, she tells him, "Vicky, why are you crying? Don't cry." The businessman cries inconsolably and tells his mom, "Bohot galat samajte hai mummy sab (Everyone misunderstands me)."

Vicky's mom gets furious at Ankita:

Ankita's mother motivates them and says, "Strongly khelo aur strong ban ke nikal (Play stronger and become stronger before you come out)." Vicky's mother gets emotional and tells them, "You'll never fight at home. Ankita is kicking you, hitting you with her slipper." Ankita assures Vicky's mom, "Mama, I will take care of him." However, Vicky's mother argues, "No, you're not taking care of him." Ankita gets teary-eyed hearing this.

More about Ankita and Vicky's relationship in Bigg Boss 17:

In one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan was also seen schooling Vicky Jain for his behavior towards Ankita Lokhande. The host even advised Ankita to play her individual game and not to lose her individuality. There were many times when Ankita and Vicky were seen engaged in serious arguments where both even mentioned that they should stay away from each other in Bigg Boss's house.

